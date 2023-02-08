Registry: a peculiar way to apply for permanent residency in the United States

Registry Photo by USA Diario

A little known program is available to the immigrant population thanks to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It facilitates the application for permanent residency, but certain requirements must be met.

Registry is the name of the program, and it is used to obtain the Green Card (green card for permanent residence). However, it has a peculiarity that differentiates it from the rest of programs and laws of this nature.

Those who wish to apply for residency through Registry must prove that they resided in North America from before January 1, 1972 to the present.

What other requirements must be met?

According to the data published by the USCIS web page, the applicant must be a person who shows very good conduct in all aspects. Therefore, we would be talking about someone who is not ineligible for citizenship.

Another very important aspect is that those who wish to obtain residency through this route must demonstrate that they are not a person with criminal potential. They must also demonstrate that they are not deportable immigrants under certain sections of the Naturalization Act.

Applicants must submit the l-485 application accompanied by specific documents proving the identity of the person applying for permanent residence.

They must also submit proof of uninterrupted stay in the United States from before January 1, 1972 to the present.

However, one aspect to point out is that according to the requirements of the program, it does not matter if the immigrant has been undocumented all that time.

The authorities recommend to be at most careful with this program and its application. Applicants should be aware that in the event that their application is rejected, USCIS may initiate deportation proceedings against the immigrant.

In this regard, it is prudent to file the application with the assistance of an attorney who has expertise in immigration law.