Stimulus checks of up to $4555 to be implemented this month in the U.S.

Stimulus checks of up to up to $4555 USD Photo by USA Diario

As part of the economic assistance program offered by the U.S. government to the population, new payments of up to $4555.00 USD were recently announced.

These direct payments will benefit a number of U.S. residents after their economy was severely affected following COVID-19. These families were hit hard by inflation, high commodity costs and lack of jobs.

Nevertheless, the government has continued to support this vulnerable population economically and steadily. It has done so by means of taxes through reimbursements, or as a way to cover basic household expenses.

Recently, the news of the arrival of this check that will help thousands of Americans was announced. In addition, the dates on which the payments of up to $4555.00 USD will be delivered are already known.

However, a very important aspect is that not all people are eligible to receive the new payments.

Who is eligible?

The checks should be arriving as of February 8, according to the British newspaper The Sun. About 70 million Americans are eligible to receive Social Security, so they will get an average of $1800.00 USD each month.

It should be noted that the economic benefits are deposited in accordance with the dates of birth of the eligible persons.

Therefore, Americans with birth dates between the 1st and 10th will receive their money on the second Wednesday of each month.

Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment on February 15. Finally, those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will receive their cash on the 22nd of the current month.

The maximum benefit Americans can receive is $4555.00 USD, as the maximum Social Security benefits have been increased by $140.00 USD. This is all thanks to the increase in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).