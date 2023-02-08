U.S. IRS finalizes details to initiate refunds for various concepts

IRS taxpayers Photo by USA Diario

The Internal Revenue Service of the United States (IRS) began to collect tax returns for the payment of taxes for the previous year. This happens as of Monday, January 23 of the current year and the receipt of the documents will conclude on April 18, 2023.

If in this period of time there is any person or taxpayer company that is not able to officialize its tax return, it may request an extension to the IRS. This entity will grant an additional term for the applicants until October 15 of the current year.

However, the payment of taxes will have to be made before April 18. Americans, when filing their taxes, are entitled to claim refunds from the finances collected by the IRS.

Among the refunds that the IRS exercises is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). This relates to Americans most in need because they are of modest means.

Citizens who are selected for the EITC are able to collect a maximum amount of $6935.00 USD. Specific amounts will be based on each taxpayer's standard of living.

Eligibility criteria

There are some indicators that are evaluated in order to allocate a certain amount of dollars to the beneficiaries. Among them are the number of children in a family and the annual salary of the members in a household.

To be eligible for the EITC, applicants cannot have an annual salary of more than $59,187.00 USD. If earnings were earned in 2022 due to investments made, they must be below $10,300.00 USD.

EITC applicants must also be registered with Social Security and have citizenship or residency during 2022. Individuals who had income in another country need to file Form 2555. EITC refunds will begin in the last days of February 2023.