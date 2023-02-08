New developments in the issuance of green cards and work permits

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Photo by USA Diario

Several new developments stand out after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) began the process of issuing the new green cards and Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

In an effort to enhance security against fraud and identity theft, the Document Management Division of the USCIS Office of Document Entry and Production has revamped the design of these cards.

On both the work permit cards and the new green cards, USCIS stated that they possess "cutting-edge technology that continues to safeguard national security and improve services," thus fulfilling the recently published strategic plan of its long-term goals through 2026.

As part of a press release, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou noted that "this new design further demonstrates USCIS' commitment to taking a proactive approach against the threat of secure document tampering, counterfeiting and fraud," where she further added, "consistent updates to secure documents, based on our knowledge of the latest methods of fraudsters and the innovation and ingenuity of our staff, ensures the continued integrity of secure documents issued by our agency."

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is the federal agency that oversees legal immigration to the United States and among others offers services for citizenship (including the related naturalization process), immigration of family members, verification of a person's legal right to work in the United States, humanitarian programs, employment in the United States, adoptions, civic integration and genealogy.

Some U.S. states have recently adopted initiatives to allow the regularization of immigrants who are undocumented up to these minutes. The state of California and the state of New York stand out.