You could receive an assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado

Assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado Photo by USA Diario

Up to $1044 could be available to millions of low-income residents in the United States through an assistance check. To do so, they must submit their application by the announced deadline.

Funds from the state of Colorado have been earmarked to financially support vulnerable families with heating, rent and property taxes.

Who is eligible for the assistance check?

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last Monday at a special appearance that eligible residents will be able to receive up to $1044 a year.

Here are the eligibility criteria for receiving the assistance check:

- Be a single taxpayer with total income less than $16925 or not to exceed $22858 if they are taxpayers who have filed jointly.

- Resided in Colorado from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

Eligible residents must also meet at least one of the following requirements:

- Be age 65 or older

- Be a surviving spouse age 58 or older is not considered a surviving spouse if you were divorced before your spouse's death

- Have paid property, heating, or rent taxes during the PTC period

- Have a disability that prevented you from engaging in substantial gainful activity for medical reasons

- Not have been claimed as a dependent on another person's income tax return.

How do I submit my application for the assistance check?

There are two options for submitting a PTC refund application, one for people who have never applied and one for repeat applicants.

If you have never applied for a PTC rebate you must fill out the form at this link and mail it to the Colorado Department of Revenue. If you have done so in the past you can apply online for free from this web page.

How long will it take to receive the money?

Depending on how your application is processed will determine how long it takes to receive your money. For example, those who send it before March 10th will receive it in April.

Depending on the deposit will be the date to receive it. By April 5, those who are direct deposited will be able to access the money. Those who are sent paper checks must wait from the 15th onwards.

The last dates for processing applications will be by September 10 or by December 5, and those remaining by December will receive their money in January 2024.

More than $7 million will be earmarked in 2023 for PTC program funds intended to help seniors, disabled adults and low-income families, Jared Polis stated.