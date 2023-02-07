Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New York

Earthquake Western New York Photo by USA Diario

In the early morning of Monday, February 6 of the present year, an earthquake occurred in the west of the territory of New York in the United States. The consequences of the natural phenomenon did not show any major damage, but the residents were very concerned.

This region is not characterized by significant seismic activity, however, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the telluric movement. The value that was marked was 3.8 degrees and the place with the highest intensity was detected east of the urban area of Buffalo.

It was specifically reported to have occurred in the town of West Seneca in Erie County. The exact time was close to sunrise, at 6:15 a.m.

Frightening experiences

Specialist Yaareb Altaweel commented that this was the largest earthquake to hit New York State in 40 years. One of the authorities in the region, Mark Poloncarz shared his experience on the digital network Twitter.

The man had to jump out of his bed in panic because he thought a car had hit his house. Several managers reported that the event was observed at a distance of 48 kilometers and was perceptible in Niagara Falls.

These waterfalls are located in the northern part of the city of Buffalo, 32 kilometers away. In Canada, the intensity increased to 4.2 on the Richter seismological scale.

Slight ground shaking was recorded in the south of the most populated Canadian province of Ontario. Small earthquakes sometimes occur north of the east coast of North America, but they rarely occur at high magnitudes.

U.S. Geological Survey officials ruled out a link between this event and the one in Turkey that killed many people.