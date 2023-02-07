Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California

Next round of stimulus checks California Photo by USA Diario

As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.

In this particular case, those who are eligible will receive a debit card in their mailbox with the amount corresponding to their specific case.

How much will these stimulus checks be?

The minimum amount that will be received this time is $200 for tax refunds. Those who had an adjusted gross income between $125,001 and $250,000 in tax year 2020 and who have no dependents will receive this amount, or an amount very close to it.

While in order for a beneficiary to receive the full $1,050, joint filers must have adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for tax year 2020.

According to the California Department of Revenue, the vast majority of these are taxpayers who changed their mailing address after the date they filed their 2020 tax return,

Who is eligible for the stimulus check?

If you are in doubt right now as to whether or not you will be able to receive the stimulus check, you should be aware that individuals with adjusted gross income of more than $500,000 are not eligible to receive a payment from this tax refund.

As stated by the California Tax Commission, those eligible should not despair and wait up to two weeks before initiating a claim. The agency recommends that recipients wait up to 15 days to receive the payment card in the mail. If after this time they still have not received their money, then they should contact the appropriate authorities at the California Franchise Tax Board, or specifically call 800-542-9332.

As of Jan. 13, more than $9 billion had already been released to Californians eligible for relief. A total of 31,650,089 California taxpayers and their dependents have benefited from this initiative to address the nation's high inflation.