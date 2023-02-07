Last night's Powerball drawing on February 6, 2009

Powerball last night Photo by USA Diario

The Powerball held this February 6 a new drawing to find the lucky winner who will get nothing less than $747 million.

A sum that is somewhat reduced if the winner decides to collect it all at once, as the amount in cash drops to $403.1 million. An amount that is not small at all in reality, and that corresponds to the preferred option for the historical winners of this lottery.

Well, as for yesterday's lucky numbers, we tell you that the following were the winning numbers:

22-11-23-05-69 and the Powerball: 07 |Plus a Powerplay 2x.

Do you have the winning numbers?

If a player matched this number combination, he/she would be taking home no less than the fifth largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth largest in the history of the US lottery.

We remind you that the winning tickets in Saturday's drawing gave the great joy to four contestants who matched the five white balls corresponding to $1 million in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

On the other hand, there were 64 other winning tickets worth a smaller, but equally substantial $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000.

Overall, more than 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million in last Saturday's drawing.

Now everyone in the U.S. is waiting to see who will walk away with the more than $7 million. The last time someone won the Powerball was on November 19, precisely with a ticket purchased in Kansas and a net amount of $93 million.