New Jersey and Direct Payments through the ANCHOR Program

New Jersey Photo by USA Diario

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state legislature created a program to reduce the financial burden of property taxes. The program is called ANCHOR (Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters') and was introduced last year.

As a result, millions of homeowners and renters in the territory will now be required to apply for direct assistance between $450.00 USD and $1500.00 USD in less than a month.

The ANCHOR program will provide assistance of up to US$1,500.00 to approximately 1.2 million homeowners. It will also benefit more than 900 tenants with payments of up to $450.00 USD.

Eligible New Jersey residents will have until February 28th to submit their application. The application can be submitted in several ways, either online, by phone or by mail.

Depending on eligibility, it is necessary to clarify that the program has a multi-year lag. Therefore, the requirements are based on a resident's income in 2019.

Those homeowners with incomes of $150 000.00 USD or less will receive $1500.00 USD. Those earning between $150 000.00 USD and $250 000.00 USD will then receive $1000.00 USD. Tenants earning $150,000.00 USD or less may receive a payment of $450.00 USD.

Eligible applicants can expect a check or direct deposit in approximately May of this year.

How can they apply?

Tenants can apply online or print a paper application and mail it in. It is important to note that they do not have the option to apply by phone and do not need an ANCHOR ID or PIN.

Owners, on the other hand, do need an ANCHOR ID and PIN. In this case they can apply by mail, by phone or online.

However, there are situations where owners must submit a paper application. This is the case for people who live in a single unit of a multi-family property they own.

A paper application is also required for those who have shared ownership of their primary residence with someone other than their spouse. In addition, they will do so if their percentage of ownership is not preprinted on the worksheet.

Those who received a mailing for the correct ownership but whose name is not theirs, or must be changed, will apply on paper.

Another case is that of widowers or surviving domestic partners and the names of the deceased also appear on the spreadsheet.

Likewise, those who were occupying a newly constructed home on October 1 and did not receive the ANCHOR ID or PIN will apply in this manner.

Likewise, they are considered owners for the purposes of the ANCHOR application but were not the registered owners on October 1.

Finally, those who maintained the same dwelling with their spouse and need separate ANCHOR benefits will also apply on paper.