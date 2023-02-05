More stimulus checks before February 14 in California

Stimulus Check in California Photo by USA Diario

California's stimulus payments, institutionally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds, have been delivered since October. And while the state has nearly finished mailing the amounts to residents, the last batch of stimulus checks should arrive in mailboxes in mid-February.

Previously, direct deposit checks were sent out much earlier.

Now, while state officials explain that most of the stimulus checks have been delivered to Californians on schedule, a significant number of recipients have not received the corresponding debit card in the mail.

The state of California has been one of the most prominent and generous in terms of such initiatives in 2022, and so far in 2023. Recall that these payments, popularly also identified as stimulus checks,

are part of an initiative adopted last year by several states of the Union. The objective was to send stimulus checks to thousands of eligible residents, to help them cope with the remarkable inflation that was shaking the country.

Other states included Massachusetts, Illinois, New York and Virginia. Others continue to send checks in early 2023, and similar measures are not ruled out during the course of this year. The money mostly comes from state budget surpluses.

Who will receive this latest stimulus check from California?

Millions of Californians have received, or will soon receive, the expected Middle Class Tax rebate. However, the aid will not reach all residents equally. To be eligible you must have:

Have filed a California tax return relating to 2020 by Oct. 15, 2021. And have reported adjusted gross income on your 2020 California tax return of not more than $250,000 or less, if you filed independently. Whereas, if you filed a joint return with your partner, you must not have exceeded $500,000.

But not only that, to be eligible for the stimulus check, you had to be a California resident for at least six months of 2020, and during the exact date the payment was issued. Those who were claimed as dependents on someone else's 2020 tax return were not eligible.

Those who received a 2020 California tax refund by direct deposit, but changed their bank or bank account number after that time, should also have received a debit card. Likewise, those who received an advance payment from a tax service provider, or paid a tax preparer's fee with a tax refund.

How to activate the debit card?

Upon receipt of the debit card by mail, the beneficiary can activate it in person online (opens in new tab) or by calling 1-800-240-0223.

For more information, see the California Tax Board's online eligibility tool.

How much are stimulus checks?

California stimulus checks range from $200 to $1,050, depending on the recipient's adjusted gross income, marital status, and when he or she filed the 2020 tax return. The following tables show the payment amounts by category. The FTB also has an online tool that estimates the California stimulus payment amount.

The following tables help to better understand the payment amounts in each case.

This latest round of stimulus checks to be delivered to all recipients by February 14. As such, the tax board recommends that recipients wait up to two weeks to receive their debit card in the mail. The payment, which should benefit thousands of California taxpayers, can arrive at any time.