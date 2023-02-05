Stimulus checks in early 2023

Stimulus Check Photo by USA Diario

As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.

In some cases these stimulus checks took the form of local property tax relief, focused inflation relief, school aid, gas rebates, or simply budget surpluses that were returned to taxpayers.

Whatever the case, the fact remains that millions of Americans received stimulus checks, and at least 14 states are still in the process of delivering checks to their residents who took longer to file their tax returns, who applied late for the money, or were simply delinquent because of the confusion. In other words, many Americans are still receiving stimulus checks, even today.

Now, different states across the country have extended their deadlines, revised their stimulus programs, or adjusted their delivery methods.

So, if you live in a state where stimulus checks are delivered, but are unsure if you will receive the aid, how much the stimulus check is, or when the money will arrive, here are some things to keep in mind.

In a general sense this is the updated procedure for each state. Below is an online tool or phone number to find out if you will receive a check in 2023, and when it should arrive.

California

The remaining $200 to $1,050 California Middle Class Tax Refund payments were scheduled to be paid in mid-January. However, many have not yet received them. If you are eligible for payment, but have not received a check, we encourage you to use the state's Franchise Tax Board Middle Class Refund Estimator tool to see where you stand.

Colorado

For those in Colorado who received an extension and filed their taxes by the October 17, 2022 deadline, they should have received their $750 refund (the figure rises to $1,500 for joint filers) just before January 31. But as in other cases, things didn't always work out on time. Visit the state Department of Revenue's PTC Refund page to check the status of your payment.

Delaware

The deadline to apply for the Delaware Relief Refund was December 15, 2022. Use the Refund Inquiry and Application page on Delaware.gov to check your status.

Alaska

In Alaska, payments are extended through March. This state will continue to pay outstanding 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) distributions through the fourth month of the year. To check your state, visit MyPFD Application Search on Alaska.gov.

Idaho

Using the Idaho State Tax Commission's Where's My Rebate tool, you will have the ability to get detailed information on payments due for one or both of the two approved 2022 rebates.

Illinois

Something similar can be done from Illinois. We advise you to track your refund on the Illinois 2022 State Tax Refunds page through the state Department of Revenue at Illinois.gov. The refund pays $50 or $100, depending on marital status, plus $100 per dependent for up to three dependents. Some payments, which began in September, are still coming in.

Maine

Maine already began distributing winter energy assistance checks beginning in late January and the process will extend through March. An estimated 800,000 Maine residents will receive $450. If you are eligible and do not receive your check by March 31, you should send a claim email to relief.payment@maine.gov.

Massachusetts

Use the Executive Office of Administration and Finance's Estimate of Refund tool to check if you are owed a Massachusetts Chapter 62F Taxpayer Refund payment. Those who file a 2021 state tax return between October 17, 2022, and September 15, 2023, will receive their checks approximately one month after filing.

New Jersey

What's happening in New Jersey? Well, eligible residents will receive up to $1,500 from the ANCHOR program, a homeowner assistance initiative. Payments arrive in late spring. You can also use the New Jersey Department of Taxation's ANCHOR Benefit online filing tool now to look up your payment or call (888) 238-1233 for the hotline.

New Mexico

New Mexico residents have until May to file their 2021 tax returns. Once they proceed they will be eligible for two refunds worth up to $1,500. If you filed your return but have not received your funds, you can verify your payment by using the Taxpayer Access Point through the New Mexico Department of Revenue and Taxation.

South Carolina

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, relief was approved, and South Carolina residents may still be eligible for a tax refund worth up to $800 if they file their 2021 returns by February 15, 2023.

Visit the SC.gov Refund 2022 page and navigate to the Check My Refund Status button.

Virginia

Virginians who filed their 2021 returns by Nov. 1, 2022, can receive the one-time stimulus payment within four months. It is $250 for single filers and $500 for couples. Call Virginia Tax at (804) 367-8031 if you do not receive your payment on time.

Pennsylvania

Eligible Pennsylvania residents, on the other hand, were required to apply for the Property/Rent Tax Refund Program by December 31, 2022. You can check your status through the Department of Revenue's Where's My Rebate tool.

Rhode Island

As of December 2022, Rhode Island began issuing Child Tax Refund payments to those who filed their taxes by the October 17 deadline. It is now possible to use the Division of Taxation's Child Tax Rebate Status tool to find out if you are owed money in your bank account.