700 million dollars without owner after Saturday's drawing

Unfortunately, this Saturday no one managed to match the perfect combination to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot.

Even before the winning numbers were drawn, it was said that the jackpot was close to $700 million.

Thus, if any player had guessed correctly, they would have taken home the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in its history, and no less than the tenth largest in the history of the U.S. lottery, according to Powerball's own spokespersons.

It's easy to understand why the jackpot is so large. Keep in mind that no one has won the Powerball jackpot since last November 19, so the lottery game's biggest prize has been increasing day by day and week by week.

Of course, as you might expect, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are extremely slim, with a probability of approximately 1 in 292.2 million. But someone will always hit it sooner or later, and if everyone thought the same way and no one played, then no new millionaires would emerge.

Most jackpot winners choose the cash option, which on Saturday was $375.7 million. The final take-home amount depends on state and federal taxes.

Because as we know, if someone eventually wins, the estimated $700 million prize will only be distributed if the winner chooses the option of an annuity paid gradually over 29 years.

These are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday 02/04/2023:

The Power Play was 2X, and the winning numbers for this Saturday night's drawing were 2, 8, 15, 19 and 58, and the Powerball number is 10.

And as noted, no one matched all six numbers to win the $700 million jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball game, bringing the prize to $747 million.

