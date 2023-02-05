$50,000 lottery ticket not cashed out

Lottery Louisiana Photo by USA Diario

A ticket sold in Ascencion Parish, specifically at Fisherman's One Step, worth $50,000, was not claimed by the buyer as reported by the Louisiana Lottery.

Does this sound incredible to you? Well, it's not uncommon, it's happening more and more frequently.

Players often buy lottery tickets and do not keep them safely. Or they simply don't check if they got the winning combination right, and therefore miss out on the prize.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, prizes for draw games expire every 180 days. These include Lotto, Easy 5, Mega Millions and Powerball. Specifically, the winner matched the Powerball and four of the five white balls.

This is a singular case because usually the lucky winners do not claim their prizes when they correspond to minimum amounts of money and not to significant sums as in this case.

It is appropriate to clarify that when the prizes are not claimed, the money is used to increase the payments of the instant winning tickets, the second chance drawings, among other games.

As described by a Louisiana Lottery spokesperson: "People forget to check their lottery numbers, especially when there was no big winner, however it is important to keep in mind that in almost all games such as Powerball and Mega Millions there are several ways to win, an example of this is the $50,000 unclaimed ticket".

The lottery's website announces that there are currently four unclaimed tickets in the Mega Millions prize section valued at more than $5,000. Three of them are $10,000 winners and were sold in New Orleans, Slidell and Houma.