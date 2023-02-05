Receive your tax refund as soon as possible

What should i do to receive my refund as soon as possible?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recommends citizens who expect to receive a refund to file their tax returns as soon as possible. However, the deadline for filing tax returns is April 18 of this year.

Filing the return electronically will facilitate the receipt of the refund, since under normal conditions it is sent in less than 21 days.

On the contrary, if you file the form on paper the refund could take more than six months to arrive. This is what the IRS warns taxpayers.

Therefore, COVID-19 related tax credits are not available now, and refunds may be lower than in the last two years.

How can you use the IRS tool?

The IRS tracking tools are used, among other things, to check the status of your 2021 income tax refund.

For this reason, you will need to provide some personal information such as Social Security number or Taxpayer Personal Identification Number. You will also need to provide your marital status and the amount of your refund in whole dollars, which can be found on your tax return.

It is important to wait at least 24 hours before you start tracking your refund. You will need to go to the "Get Refund Status" page of the IRS tool; then "Where's My Refund".

You will then enter your personal information and click on the "submit" option. You will likely be directed to a page showing the status of your refund if you enter your information correctly.

If not, you may be asked to verify your personal information and try again. If everything is correct, you will need to enter the date you filed your taxes and specify whether you filed electronically or on paper.

