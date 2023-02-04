U.S. continues to send economic aid through different channels

Send economic aid through different channels Photo by USA Diario

Several U.S. territories have been giving cash rebates to their residents for tax payments. They have also implemented other forms of economic assistance such as stimulus checks to offset the high prices imposed by inflation.

No further monetary contribution is expected from President Joe Biden's federal government, but financial support will continue to come from the regions of the country. The state of California has earmarked more than $9 billion for more than 7 million residents.

These payments were approved in the middle of the previous year and there are fewer people left to collect benefits that can reach $1050.00 USD. The authorities are announcing that the date to finish the totality of the payments is February 22nd of this year.

A digital application to consult

The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) predicted that 95% of middle class tax disbursements (MCTR) would end in 2022. The other 5% was scheduled to be granted in the first half of January of this year.

It is estimated that 23 million citizens in this area of the nation were selected to receive the assistance. The values of the checks vary depending on personal salaries, marital status and the size of the population's domicile.

Those interested in knowing the status of their finances can do so with the IRS2Go application for cell phones, which is updated daily. This way is agile and simple, because in a physical way it could take longer.

The estimated time period to obtain the funds ranged from October of last year to February 2023. One way that will be used to reach the capital will be the bank card and for more information you should access the digital site Money Network FAQ.