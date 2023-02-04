They were also unsuccessful in their gastronomic businesses

Celebrities who did not succeed in gastronomic businesses Photo by USA Diario

Here are six celebrities who did not manage to successfully undertake the path of gastronomy as a business.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most unsuccessful celebrities in the world of gastronomic business. After opening a Latin food restaurant in Pasadena (California), which she decided to call Madre's, she opted to close it without offering any justification to her diners. The business only lasted six years. But the "Diva of the Bronx" has not been the only one.

In the case of the attractive Antonio Banderas, he ventured into the world of wine. He was sure that wine consumption would lead him to success and did his best to expand the company, which he renamed Anta Banderas. The actor took 50% of the La Ribera del Duero wineries Anta Bodegas. However, the debts generated by this project, led him to enter into bankruptcy proceedings in 2012 and finally, the business went bankrupt.

Nobody doubts the success of Ricky Martin's career as a singer, however, the same did not happen with his gastronomic business. The place was called "Casa Salsa" and was located on Ocean Drive, one of the most desirable locations in Miami.

After two years with the doors open, the place closed in 2000, because after partnering with seven investors, the business never reached the estimated number of diners. The Puerto Rican thought that everyone would want to eat at Ricky Martin's place, but that was not the case.

In Mexico City, Livia Brito opened La Cubana, a place where Caribbean food reigned supreme. However, the 2012 earthquake put an end to her dream. The damage to the structure was irreparable. The millionaire sum she had to invest in order to repair and reopen the place, led her to make the decision to close it definitively.

In the gastronomic field, the famous Emilio and Gloria Estefan did not stand out either. The Bongos Café went from a dream to a nightmare. Located in the American Airlines Arena in Miami, the restaurant focused on Cuban food. After 15 years in the area, they ended up moving to one of the family's properties.