Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lottery

Do you believe in lucky breaks? With a $5 dollar bill the lucky man bought his ticket and ventured out to play the Money Match Fast Cash and hit the jackpot.

Matthew Spaulding won the top prize of $107,590 by investing in a Money Match Fast Cash lottery ticket. He used the change he received back from a cashier after making a purchase.

A resident of West Bloomfield, the man purchased the winning ticket at a Mobil gas station located at 3267 South State Street in Ann Arbor.

When interviewed, Spaulding told Michigan Lottery Connect, "I was paying at the gas station, and the cashier gave me back $5 in change. I don't usually play Fast Cash, but I saw a sign at the register and told him I wanted to use my change for a Money Match ticket."

Describing the happy moment when he found out he was the winner, he added, "I looked at the ticket as I walked out of the store and when I saw that I had won the jackpot, I completely lost control. I scared some customers because I started screaming and celebrating - it was an incredible feeling!"

Upon visiting the lottery offices to claim the prize, the lucky man confessed that he plans to keep the winnings.

These Fast Cash games are a series of instant bets printed on retail store terminals and offer a progressive jackpot that can be won immediately. Tickets range in price from $2 to $20 each.

Players have the opportunity to win all or part of the progressive jackpot and all Fast Cash games fall into a cumulative jackpot that grows with each ticket purchased.