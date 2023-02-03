Petition to remove conditional residency. Procedure

residence Photo by USA Diario

A perfectly normal situation is that citizens of other countries wish to become U.S. permanent residents by marrying U.S. citizens. However, unlike obtaining a Green Card based on other reasons, this other type of obtaining residency requires different processes.

That is, marrying a U.S. citizen or permanent resident does not mean that these individuals will obtain a marriage Green Card on the same day.

They must first obtain a conditional green card, and then they will be allowed to remove the conditions of residency. This conditional permanent resident card allows an immigrant to begin his or her married life as a resident, but with conditions for permanent residency.

In the event that the required period and conditions are met and the time comes to remove this residency, Form l-751 will be used. This is nothing more than the "Petition to Remove Conditions on Residency".

This form must be filed with USCIS within 90 days prior to the second anniversary of the green card.

After US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approves it, they will receive a 10-year Green Card in the mail. They will then officially become a lawful permanent resident.

What are the features of the permanent residency condition removal process?

The l-751 form has 11 parts and requires different signatures, so it may take some time for USCIS to review it.

It is important that you review in detail and be accurate when filling out the form, since a mistake can cause the denial. Here it may be advisable to hire an immigration attorney.

When filing the petition, if you file it before 90 days, USCIS will return the form and you will have to file it again in less than the allotted time. Also, if you file the form after the expiration date, it will be denied.