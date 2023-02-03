Earned Income Tax Credit Eligibility Requirements

eitc Photo by USA Diario

Among the most important tax season relief is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). However, this is one of the most frequently missed tax credits due to people's lack of knowledge.

Many do not understand what the Earned Income Tax Credit is, nor do they know the requirements for eligibility.

First, the Earned Income Tax Credit is intended to help low- and moderate-income workers and families.

The value of the EITC can vary depending on the income levels and tax status of each applicant. However, last year the average amount of the Earned Income Tax Credit was $2000.00 USD.

This credit can range from $500.00 USD to $6935.00 USD, depending on income level and number of claimable children.

Who is eligible?

To qualify, applicants must have their income and adjusted gross income within certain limits. They must file a tax return, even if they did not earn enough money to be liable. So will married but separated spouses who do not file a joint return.

The qualifying income limits are as follows.

For workers with three or more children and a valid Social Security Number, the limit is $53,057.00 Adjusted Gross Income (AGI).

For married workers with a joint return, three or more children and SSN, the AGI limit will be $59,187.00 USD.

For those who work, have two children and NNS, the AGI cap will be $49 399.00 USD. While for married workers, with joint declaration, two children and NSS the income limit will be $55 529.00 USD.

Likewise, for those who work with one child and NSS the limit will be $43,492.00 AGI. On the other hand, for those who have a joint declaration, one child and SSN, the maximum is $49,622.00 USD.

Married workers, without children and NSS will have an AGI limit of $16,580.00 USD. Finally, married workers filing jointly, without children and SSN, will have an AGI limit of $22,610.00 USD.

To claim the credit you can do it through the Free File tool of the Internal Revenue Services (IRS). They can also do it through free tax preparation sites or through a professional.