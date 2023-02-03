Some eligible U.S. workers receive financial assistance

wage federal system Photo by USA Diario

The territory of Connecticut in the United States carries out the Premium Pay program with an initial budget of $30 million USD for workers. It was thought that about 120 thousand essential employees in the private sector could benefit with figures from $200.00 USD to $1000.00 USD.

After organizers received requests from a larger number of people, it was decided to increase the financial reserve to $75 million. Comptroller Sean Scanlon predicts that the new estimates will help more than 150,000 residents.

The goal of the program is to benefit citizens who worked during the most difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic. The dates being considered are March 10, 2020 through May 7 of last year.

Essential Workers

The government determines that an essential worker is one who did not perform his or her duties in another job at the worst time of the pandemic. To be eligible for the financial support, those interested had to make their request official by October 1, 2022.

Those who chose to receive the money by bank deposit will receive the money in the early days of February. The authorities also plan to issue 35 thousand checks through the postal service that will reach their destination in one month.

The Premium Pay Comptroller's Office expects that an average of 20 thousand checks will be cashed weekly. This program was proposed with the region's funds in the previous year and was legalized in June 2022.

Premium Pay is governed by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) procedure that oversees the payment of earnings to workers. The program is also covered by the Department of Commerce and the Federal Wage System (FWS).