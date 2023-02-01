2023, IRS and tax refunds

IRS Photo by USA Diario

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning this January 23, the start of the U.S. tax season.

When will the IRS send out refunds this 2023?

If you have already filed your tax return, it is important to know some key information.

Taxpayers who filed a "clear and problem-free" tax return will receive their refund within 21 days of e-filing, according to the IRS. For those who mailed it in, the wait time will be longer.

The IRS says the fastest way to get a refund is to avoid paper returns and file "electronically with direct deposit."

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year and, for many, that refund is a big help to their finances. Due to the expiration of some tax-exempt enhancements, which were in effect the previous tax year, that benefit may diminish this time around.

In 2023, taxpayers have until April 18 to file their returns.

Do you know the reasons why your tax refund may be taking so long?

According to the tax agency, some procedures take longer than others. These may be some of the reasons why it has been more than 21 days since the IRS received your return and you still haven't gotten your refund:

- It presents affectation by fraud or identity theft.

- It was filed on paper

- It must undergo additional review

- If the return includes an Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit claim

- Has errors, such as the incorrect amount of the Refund Recovery Credit

- If the return includes Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allowance, which may take up to 14 weeks to process

- It is not complete

You can also find out the progress of your refund through the IRS "Where's My Refund?" site or the IRS2Go mobile app. To do this you must enter the following information:

- Your Social Security number or ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number).

- Your marital status for tax filing purposes

- The exact amount of your refund

You can check the status of your refund 24 hours after sending the return electronically and 4 weeks if it was on paper.