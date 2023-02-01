California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

credit California Photo by USA Diario

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance.

According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.

In support of Californians and taking into account the rise in prices, the Public Utilities Commission of this city considers it appropriate to have the so-called Climate Credits, created in favor of the fight against climate change.

The credit stems from the requirements imposed on natural gas suppliers, power plants and industries that emit greenhouse gases to obtain carbon permits through the Air Resources Board. As part of this state program are credits for the payment of electricity and natural gas bills.

According to Alice Reynolds, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, they are working to deliver these credits before April, an atypical situation, since they usually do it after this date, twice a year.

Who is eligible for natural gas assistance in California?

The amounts of the natural gas credits vary according to the utility provider and will appear automatically on the bills of Californians, who do not have to do anything to obtain them, as long as they belong to the providers mentioned above.

Neither energy consumption nor bill amount is taken into account, the California Climate Credit, will be distributed equally among residential customers of each supplier.

In short, if residential customers belong to the same supplier, they receive an equal amount on their bill amount. If they belong to another supplier, the figure will be different.