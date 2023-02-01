One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States

California Photo by USA Diario

The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.

It is important for you to know that the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted almost $671 million for this program. Its objective is none other than to help workers who provided valuable service during the harsh COVID-19 period.

However, there is good news for those without immigration status who worked in agriculture, the meat industry and grocery stores during the pandemic. They will be able to go through the application process and receive relief if they can prove their services during that time.

What do you need to apply for the payment?

To apply for the one-time payment, you will only need proof of identification and proof of employment during the time frame of the health emergency period. This is provided by the UFW Foundation, one of the organizations in charge of distributing this relief in the state of California.

The proof of identification you must present are: a state ID, a driver's license, as well as an ID from the UFW Foundation. You must also present a consular or foreign government issued ID; or an ID issued by your employer.

You may also present two forms of identification with the applicant's name on it. These include: vehicle registration cards, telephone bills, and insurance cards.

It is important that you call the UFW Foundation center to apply for this one-time payment of $600.00 USD in California. You will need to call 877 881-8281 between the hours of 9:00 am and 7:00 pm Monday through Thursday. On weekends (Friday through Sunday) you may call from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

During the call, a Foundation service provider will ask you a couple of questions to complete your application to the program. In addition, you will receive a link, by mail or text message, where you will upload your documents to apply on the UFW Foundation platform.