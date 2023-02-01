Miami could set new temperature record later this week

winter miami Photo by USA Diario

Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.

According to meteorology specialist Lissette Gonzalez, temperatures will rise drastically by the end of this week. Attention! As if that were not enough, the individual thermal sensation will be even higher. The relative humidity that currently persists over South Florida contributes a lot to this last aspect.

In fact, temperatures of 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius) were already noted in Miami on Monday. This is just a preview of what is to come, the expert told CBS.

A very high peak is forecast for next Friday, which could even become a record for this region. The National Weather Center reflects this possible phenomenon as above normal for this time of year.

Thermometers to rise by Friday

From the middle of the week and towards next Friday, thermometers will rise until, perhaps, registering the predicted heat record.

For example, Wednesday is expected to average 84 Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius). However, Friday is predicted to feel even hotter when thermometers will reflect 86 Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius).

As for rain, it is not expected to prevail these days in South Florida. Specialists indicate that the sun will prevail and the nights will remain very clear.

But, as expected, the heat will not remain for many days, remember that we are in winter. A new cold front will arrive to the mentioned geographic area and by Saturday temperatures should reach 80 Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

The change will again be abrupt because by Sunday night a noticeable drop in temperatures will be felt. The forecast is for 60 Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius). Dust off your coats again in Miami.