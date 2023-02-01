Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold

Poweball lucky ticket Photo by USA Diario

A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.

This lucky ticket automatically made the person who bought it at ARCO AM PM at 16120 Slover Avenue a multimillionaire. However, it was not immediately clear if anyone went ahead to claim the juicy prize.

For this Wednesday's drawing, the estimated jackpot is expected to increase to $653 million. Which means that no tickets were sold with all six numbers.

The 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball number (5) were the digits drawn on Monday. The jackpot was $613 million and the drawing was the 30th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

What are the odds of winning this lottery?

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association that runs the game, the overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87 chances. On the other hand, the odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number are approximately 1 in 293 million.

It is important to know that if someone wins this Powerball jackpot, they have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim it.

However, in California, players who participate in it, have up to 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

In case you did not know, this is a US lottery known worldwide. It is played in 45 states and in the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. In fact, the only states that do not participate in it are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.