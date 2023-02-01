Permanent Resident Cards and Employment Authorization Documents now have new look and feel

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) began issuing new redesigned cards on January 30. The new designs are for Permanent Resident Cards, also known as Green Cards, and Employment Authorization Documents (EAD).

In addition to being technologically advanced, they safeguard national security and improve customer services.

What are the changes?

The variations include detailed illustrations, with a recent update and thus improved visuality. They also feature a tactile upgrade that integrates much better with the design and the use of improved variable optical ink.

Moreover, these cards boast highly secure holographic images on the front and back. In addition, they exhibit a new feature: layered disclosure with a partial window in the rear photo frame.

However, they differ from previous card versions in that the data fields are now placed in different locations.

USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said that this redesign shows the agency's commitment to its stance against document tampering. She also opposed forgery and fraud, and guaranteed the continued integrity of the secure documents issued by the agency.

Unless otherwise stated, the old cards remain valid until their expiration date. Thus, the introduction of the new designs does not pose a threat to those that preceded them.

However, some permanent resident cards and EADs issued after January 30 may show the previous design format. This is because USCIS continues to use the existing card stock until those supplies are depleted.

But, more importantly, both versions of the cards are supported for Form l-9, Employment Eligibility Verification and E-Verify. In addition, they are also valid for the Systematic Alien Verification of Entitlements (SAVE) Program.

