Florida could pass law making it easier to carry guns

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYKYk_0kXafPDK00
Florida Second AmendmentPhoto byUSA Diario

Florida could soon have a law that will make it easier to carry guns. This was announced at a press conference by the president of the Florida House of Representatives, Paul Renner.

EFE news agency reports that, according to Renner, the bill promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis should be approved in March. The initiative would allow the carrying of firearms without the need for a permit.

The bill is opposed by Democratic congressmen and activists, however, the Republicans have enough majority to pass it.

"Florida led the nation in allowing concealed carry, and that extends today when we eliminate the government's permit form to exercise a constitutional right," Renner said.

As of this writing, Florida does not require a permit to purchase guns, but does require a permit to carry them in public. DeSantis promised early last year that he would sign a law to eliminate that requirement, something that could soon become a reality.

More guns in Florida

The Second Amendment to the Constitution, created in turbulent times, has since protected the right of Americans to keep and bear arms. A part of the country's population assures that carrying a gun is an unquestionable right. Others, on the other hand, oppose it, and show the long list of deaths they cause every year.

One of those who opposes the Republican bill is Democratic Representative Christine Hunschofsky. Precisely in her district, Parkland, a mass shooting occurred in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. As a result of it 17 people died.

For her part, former Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell recalled that Florida has suffered two of the largest shootings in the United States. In addition to the Pakland tragedy, she recalled that of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. There, in 2016, a homophobic attack led to half a hundred dead and 53 injured.

"We know that the leading cause of death under the age of 18 is gun violence. In Florida, 60% of Hispanics do not want this type of law," the former congresswoman assured.

So far, 25 states in the United States already have laws that allow the carrying of firearms without the need to apply for a permit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Guns# law# Florida# Second Amendment# US

Comments / 34

Published by

USA Diario is a news media created in California with the objective of covering every area of news that is of interest to Spanish speakers in the United States.

California State
8K followers

More from USA Diario

California State

More stimulus checks before February 14 in California

California's stimulus payments, institutionally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds, have been delivered since October. And while the state has nearly finished mailing the amounts to residents, the last batch of stimulus checks should arrive in mailboxes in mid-February.

Read full story
79 comments

Stimulus checks in early 2023

As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.

Read full story
85 comments

700 million dollars without owner after Saturday's drawing

Unfortunately, this Saturday no one managed to match the perfect combination to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot. Even before the winning numbers were drawn, it was said that the jackpot was close to $700 million.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisiana State

$50,000 lottery ticket not cashed out

A ticket sold in Ascencion Parish, specifically at Fisherman's One Step, worth $50,000, was not claimed by the buyer as reported by the Louisiana Lottery. Does this sound incredible to you? Well, it's not uncommon, it's happening more and more frequently.

Read full story
4 comments

Receive your tax refund as soon as possible

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recommends citizens who expect to receive a refund to file their tax returns as soon as possible. However, the deadline for filing tax returns is April 18 of this year.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. continues to send economic aid through different channels

Several U.S. territories have been giving cash rebates to their residents for tax payments. They have also implemented other forms of economic assistance such as stimulus checks to offset the high prices imposed by inflation.

Read full story
17 comments

They were also unsuccessful in their gastronomic businesses

Here are six celebrities who did not manage to successfully undertake the path of gastronomy as a business. Jennifer Lopez is one of the most unsuccessful celebrities in the world of gastronomic business. After opening a Latin food restaurant in Pasadena (California), which she decided to call Madre's, she opted to close it without offering any justification to her diners. The business only lasted six years. But the "Diva of the Bronx" has not been the only one.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lottery

Do you believe in lucky breaks? With a $5 dollar bill the lucky man bought his ticket and ventured out to play the Money Match Fast Cash and hit the jackpot. Matthew Spaulding won the top prize of $107,590 by investing in a Money Match Fast Cash lottery ticket. He used the change he received back from a cashier after making a purchase.

Read full story

Petition to remove conditional residency. Procedure

A perfectly normal situation is that citizens of other countries wish to become U.S. permanent residents by marrying U.S. citizens. However, unlike obtaining a Green Card based on other reasons, this other type of obtaining residency requires different processes.

Read full story
16 comments

Earned Income Tax Credit Eligibility Requirements

Among the most important tax season relief is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). However, this is one of the most frequently missed tax credits due to people's lack of knowledge.

Read full story
22 comments
Connecticut State

Some eligible U.S. workers receive financial assistance

The territory of Connecticut in the United States carries out the Premium Pay program with an initial budget of $30 million USD for workers. It was thought that about 120 thousand essential employees in the private sector could benefit with figures from $200.00 USD to $1000.00 USD.

Read full story
6 comments

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States

The news has made multiple headlines around the world, so much so that, of course, it has reached Asian ears. It turns out that a suspected Chinese balloon is flying over U.S. territory, according to the Pentagon.

Read full story
6 comments

Taxation of Social Security benefits in the U.S. in the U.S.

More than a dozen states in the United States levy taxes related to Social Security benefits. In each state, the rates and deductible amounts vary and depend on the individual's income and even age.

Read full story
241 comments

Winning numbers for the January 31 Mega Millions Drawing

The Mega Millions drawing for January 31 was successfully held on Tuesday. The winning numbers were 7, 9, 18, 29 and 39, while the Mega Ball was 13. Likewise, the Power Play multiplier was 4x.

Read full story
2 comments

Some refugees arriving in the U.S. on humanitarian parole will receive monetary support

Cuban and Haitian immigrants entering the United States will be able to receive financial support of $400.00 USD for 8 months. The financial support is related to the new immigration policies assumed by President Joe Biden on January 5, 2023.

Read full story
427 comments
California State

About the new ID for undocumented immigrants in California

To protect millions of undocumented immigrants living in the territory and offer them better opportunities, California passed a series of bills. The importance of these bills lies in the context in which they take effect, in the midst of constant attacks on immigrant communities.

Read full story
174 comments

Money transfer apps dangerous?

In the digital world, some applications that function as online transfer services have captured the attention of millions of customers. We are talking about applications such as Zelle, for sending money, or Venmo for making payments to third parties. The truth is that their main utilities lie in sending instant payments without the need to complicate things too much.

Read full story

Child Tax Credit 2023, what is the new news?

The Child Tax Credit for the 2023 tax season can be claimed as long as the parents meet the established requirements. It is necessary to clarify that the payments will not be as large as in 2021, when the benefits were up to $3600.00 USD per dependent.

Read full story

2023, IRS and tax refunds

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning this January 23, the start of the U.S. tax season. If you have already filed your tax return, it is important to know some key information.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy