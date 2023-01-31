Florida could pass law making it easier to carry guns

Florida Second Amendment Photo by USA Diario

Florida could soon have a law that will make it easier to carry guns. This was announced at a press conference by the president of the Florida House of Representatives, Paul Renner.

EFE news agency reports that, according to Renner, the bill promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis should be approved in March. The initiative would allow the carrying of firearms without the need for a permit.

The bill is opposed by Democratic congressmen and activists, however, the Republicans have enough majority to pass it.

"Florida led the nation in allowing concealed carry, and that extends today when we eliminate the government's permit form to exercise a constitutional right," Renner said.

As of this writing, Florida does not require a permit to purchase guns, but does require a permit to carry them in public. DeSantis promised early last year that he would sign a law to eliminate that requirement, something that could soon become a reality.

More guns in Florida

The Second Amendment to the Constitution, created in turbulent times, has since protected the right of Americans to keep and bear arms. A part of the country's population assures that carrying a gun is an unquestionable right. Others, on the other hand, oppose it, and show the long list of deaths they cause every year.

One of those who opposes the Republican bill is Democratic Representative Christine Hunschofsky. Precisely in her district, Parkland, a mass shooting occurred in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. As a result of it 17 people died.

For her part, former Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell recalled that Florida has suffered two of the largest shootings in the United States. In addition to the Pakland tragedy, she recalled that of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. There, in 2016, a homophobic attack led to half a hundred dead and 53 injured.

"We know that the leading cause of death under the age of 18 is gun violence. In Florida, 60% of Hispanics do not want this type of law," the former congresswoman assured.

So far, 25 states in the United States already have laws that allow the carrying of firearms without the need to apply for a permit.