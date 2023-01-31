New program underway to welcome refugees in the U.S.

US programs refugees Photo by USA Diario

The U.S. State Department announced the launch of a plan called Welcome Corps. This will enable natural and resident Americans to offer economic sponsorship to immigrants arriving in the country as refugees.

They will be welcomed by the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). The program is an advance of the immigration policy of President Joe Biden's administration and was approved in recent days.

Welcome Corps stimulates the feelings of solidarity of the American people for an indefinite period of time. The State Department assures that the program is the most innovative that has been created in 40 years.

The two stages of the program

The Welcome Corps procedure will have two stages, the first will be to process information on hosts and refugees authorized by USRAP. The State Department will be responsible for screening refugees entering the nation in the first half of 2023.

The second period will begin in the middle of this year and at that time citizens will be able to meet refugees they wish to help. The Welcome Corps will consist of at least 5 adult nationals permanently residing in North America.

They will have to raise money separately to help the refugees for three months, in addition to finding them homes and jobs. The assistance also includes the placement of children in schools and the provision of basic services.

Citizens of all states in the Northern Territory who have the vocation to serve another human being will be able to welcome refugees from the planet. The State Department has stated that those interested in more information about the program will be able to obtain more details in the coming days. This news will be mainly related to the characteristics of the second stage of the operations.

Spanish version on USA Diario