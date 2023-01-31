Deadline for claiming refunds of up to $700 is now

Deadline for refunds Photo by USA Diario

These days the US authorities announced the deadline in the country to claim the annual refund of up to $700.00 USD.

As a result of inflation, high commodity prices and COVID-19 itself, the economy of many people has been affected. On the other hand, American families have also had to deal with the lack of jobs and recover in the financial area.

This is why the U.S. government has provided residents with various types of assistance, either in the form of a rebate or a stimulus. All this to help families recover from the current economic crisis.

The authorities suggest the population to be aware of their status within the eligibility list to receive the aid checks. It is important to know that if the time limit for claiming is exceeded, it will be impossible to obtain the cash.

What are the requirements to claim the refund?

After January 23, North Dakota taxpayers can claim their annual refund after filing their 2022 tax returns. This date coincides with when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins processing such transaction.

Through the November 2021 Special Session, the North Dakota Legislature created a tax credit for tax relief for its residents. However, these refunds will only be available for the 2022 tax year as they are temporary.

Thus, residents of the state throughout 2022 who file their tax returns are eligible to receive the refund. The refund will range in value from $350.00 USD to $700.00 USD and may be issued as a relief check.

State officials recommend filing tax returns as soon as possible and filing online if applicable. Electronic filing could improve the refund process for taxpayers with greater security and accuracy.