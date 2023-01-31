Record enrollment in Florida for the Obamacare program

Obamacare program Photo by USA Diario

Millions of Florida residents signed up for the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. This state became number one in the entire country in terms of total beneficiaries with exactly 3.2 million applications, 500 thousand more than last year.

According to a press release issued by the program, the number of people who have enrolled in this affordable health care plan has increased by almost 50% in this period.

The areas with the highest enrollment were Doral and Hialeah, where most Cubans reside. Texas came in second place behind Florida with some 2.4 million enrollees.

One of the reasons for the unusual increase in enrollment is due to the number of elderly people under 65 years of age residing in the state who are not yet eligible for Medicare, the federal health insurance program for the elderly.

OBAMACARE BENEFITS

The Obamacare, or Affordable Care Act, was signed into law in March 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama. Although it does not constitute health insurance per se, many people have access to medical insurance through it, regardless of the fact that business is low. Through this program, millions of citizens have benefited each year with quality medical coverage.

Among the requirements to qualify for the program are having legal status in the United States, presenting a work permit card, filing a tax return of at least 12,800 dollars a year, not having health coverage from your employer and not being serving a criminal sentence.

Obamacare benefits include preventive care, general check-ups, treatment of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, psychiatry, addiction treatment and rehabilitation therapies, among others.