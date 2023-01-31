Largest Powerball lottery prize in the U.S. increases its figures

Powerball Photo by USA Diario

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a new Powerball lottery jackpot drawing will be held in the United States. The administrators of this game announced on their website that $613 million dollars will be available.

The winner will take home $329 million dollars in cash, which represents 53% of the total amount. The last time the jackpot was played was on Saturday, January 28th of this year and no one won the jackpot.

The jackpot was worth $572 million dollars and it has been many days since one lucky winner won the trophy. The numbers that won that weekend were 2, 18, 23, 27, 47, 15 from Powerball Play and 4x with the Powerplay.

In the Double Play the numbers 47, 51, 53, 53, 62, 63 and 16 of Powerball came out. No citizen was able to guess all six digits to obtain the maximum reward, however, there were three tickets that matched all five digits without the Powerball.

The places with winning tickets

These winners, who each won $1 million dollars, purchased tickets in the territories of Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania. A participant from the state of Texas also cracked the first five numbers minus the Powerball, but added the Power Play.

This last prize is registered with $2 million. The amount that was in play on Wednesday, January 25 was $526 million and the winner could collect $284 million.

November 19, 2022 was the last edition in which a person won the top prize of the Powerball with $2040 million dollars. The ticket was purchased in the city of Los Angeles in the California region.

The probability of someone winning the lottery's largest prize is one in 292.2 billion.

The tickets in play can be purchased for $2.00 USD in every state in the country, plus Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The Powerplay is an additional number that increases the win by two, three, five or ten times.