New deadline for delivery of stimulus checks in the U.S.

stimulus check Photo by USA Diario

In the United States, there is a territory that extended the deadline for the delivery of stimulus checks due to the high prices imposed by inflation.

It is the so-called Golden State, California, where its Franchise Tax Board announced a delay in the review of the information.

The spokesperson for the California Franchise Tax Board, Catalina Martinez, commented that the submissions were supposed to be completed in the last days of January of this year. However, the reality dictated that the work with the data of each beneficiary had a greater margin of time.

The lady said that the next and last delivery is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023. From that day on, the money will be issued in debit cards. Meanwhile, bank deposits will culminate at the end of January.

The entities that will serve the population

Once the dollars leave the state budget, it will take up to two weeks for them to reach people's hands. However, the authorities expect that some checks will not be sent due to the updating of the information of several citizens.

For this reason, there is a possibility that some payments may arrive on February 28 or the first day of March. If there is a California resident whose waiting period was longer than two weeks, there is no need to worry.

Delays will also be taken into account in the last round of delivery on February 14 of this year. When the deadlines pass without receiving the monetary resources, the corresponding institutions must be notified.

The California Franchise Tax Board is in charge of handling complaints from the public regarding bank deposits. To contact this entity, please call 800-542-9332.

If the problem is with debit cards, call the Money Network at 800-240-0223. The value of this financial assistance can reach $1050.00 USD.