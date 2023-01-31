After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the storm

Winter storm Photo by USA Diario

After several counties were affected by storms in December and January, Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) was approved.

Workers who were affected by the storms in California or who lost their jobs or businesses will be able to apply for this assistance on a weekly basis. This benefit will be worth up to $450.00 USD and is based on federal funds.

Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo are the California counties that are eligible to apply. Unfortunately, flooding, sinkholes, debris and mudslides, and falling trees have occurred at these sites, obstructing the work of many.

But who is eligible to apply for this aid?

You should know that these benefits are administered by the California Employment Development Department. They can be applied for by workers such as: business owners, self-employed workers, part-time workers and also by the businesses themselves.

However, to apply for this assistance, you must first have lost your job or business because of the storms. You must also have had your work activities reduced or interrupted by the storms.

Likewise, the damage for which you are requesting the assistance must have occurred on or after the week of January 1, 2023.

Thus, injured workers can receive payments ranging from $16.00 USD to $450.00 USD each week. But, in addition they can receive them for a maximum period of seven months.

The week of July 15 of this year will be the last week of payments. However, the worker or business owner must demonstrate that the storm damage remains.

This will be in the case of workers or business owners who lost their jobs or reduced their work activities. It also applies to agricultural and fishing workers, as well as workers who live in the main disaster area.

Those who did not make it to work due to the disaster or those who are not working due to damage to their workplaces may also apply.

Workers who assumed family support after the death of a family member in the disaster are also eligible. Workers who are injured as a result of the disaster and are unable to work are also eligible.

All eligible persons must be unemployed directly as a result of the disaster and apply for regular unemployment benefits.