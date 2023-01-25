New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.

Stymulus check Photo by USA DIARIO

In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023.

How much is the stimulus check?

The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) is in charge of assuming the monetary support through the government's Farm and Food Workers Relief program. The USDA has a budget of $665 million dollars to stimulate the economic capacity of its neediest workers.

Employees who work with meat products and work at food outlets will be eligible to receive the checks. The entities responsible for these workers had to apply by February 8 of the previous year for a grant of $5 million to $50 million.

The entity that helps agricultural employees

One example of the subsidized institutions is the Welfare Committee that assists Mexican citizens and other immigrants living in Arizona. All workers residing in this region can apply to the organization for support, even those who do not directly produce agricultural crops.

In Yuma County there are 2,000 employees who are eligible for financial assistance. Yuma County, founded in 1864, has a population of more than 190,000 people.

Requirements for Stimulus Checks

However, there is a requirement to be eligible to receive the money. People had to officially work at least one day from January 2020 to December of last year.

Arizona residents must call the Welfare Committee to find out more details about the financial assistance. The contact number offered by the non-profit non-governmental institution is 928-315-6025.