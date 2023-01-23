AT&T earmarks $60 million in compensation payments to customers

AT&T Photo by USA DIARIO

The sum of $7 million, out of a total of $60 million, is the amount AT&T has left to distribute to millions of users who had unlimited plans and saw their data speeds reduced.

This information was released yesterday by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

According to an FTC complaint from 2014, all this happens when AT&T reduced without any justified cause, the data speed of about 3.5 million users.

In the face of this incident, several users reported that video streaming, web browsing and even GPS navigation slowed down and in some cases barely worked. In some cases it turned out that network speeds dropped by as much as 80% to 90%.

The Federal Trade Commission notified that AT&T did not inform its users in a timely manner that their internet speeds would be reduced. And of course, this should have been done before people signed a contract for a longer term.

In that regard, the company's former senior executive vice president and general counsel, Wayne Watts, said at the time of the lawsuit's filing that the FTC's allegations were unwarranted.

"It's surprising that the FTC would take this grievance against a company that, arranges its network resources to provide the best possible service to all users, something that all major wireless providers do," Watts said.

FTC and AT&T Seek Variations to Defray Remaining Unclaimed Funds

The Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T in 2019, to settle $60 million. In response, current users received a credit to their accounts and many former users were sent a refund check in the mail.

Both the FTC and AT&T are currently attempting to pay the remaining unsolicited funds.