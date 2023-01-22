Cubans will have an easier time immigrating to the U.S. than other foreign nationals

Cuban emigration Photo by USA DIARIO

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed that Cubans arriving in the United States through the new parole, have a great opportunity.

They can apply for the Cuban Adjustment Act (CAA) which gives them the possibility of being eligible for the Green Card and obtaining residency.

Biden recently decreed the measure that allows people from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti to stay in North America for two years. But only the citizens of the Cuban Republic have the option of residing indefinitely in the United States after one year and one day.

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary for Border Policy and Immigration Blas Nuñez-Neto announced that Cuban migrants have a status modifier with the CAA. However, several analysts are of the opinion that this legal order could end at some point.

Analysts opine

Jose Pertierra, a Cuban-born attorney living on U.S. soil, argued that President Biden can abolish this policy without congressional authorization. He also argued that with a hypothetical closure of the CAA, the entry of Cubans to the U.S. territory would be supervised with better results.

The recent parole decree organizes the migratory flow. Migrants from Cuba who seek to enter the U.S. region illegally will not have the right to access the CAA.

Immigration attorney Willy Allen commented that migrants who arrive by sea and set foot in the land of the North will be returned. In addition, they will be barred from qualifying for the CAA and will only be accepted if they seek asylum for fear of Cuban policy.

Cuban Adjustment Act

The CAA is Public Law 89-732, which was approved on November 2, 1966. The law covers all Cubans present in the United States for one year after January 1, 1959.