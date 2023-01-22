Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States

Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 Photo by USA DIARIO

Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more.

What do you need to do for these stimulus checks?

The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.

It is vitally important that you send it in before March 31, as this is the date it is due annually.

The Treasury Department is not currently accepting applicants for last year's benefit. However, it did release the payment schedule for those who are still waiting for their 2022 PFD. Here it is important to clarify that this will only be done for those who have the application in "Eligible-Unpaid" status.

In other words, those who have the "Eligible-Unpaid" status on February 8 will be able to receive their PFD payment on February 16 of the same month. On the other hand, those corresponding to March 8 will receive it on the 16th.

However, you should be aware that the date the payment is sent depends on when the applications are approved. For example, if the application is approved before the fall payments, then you will be able to receive the payment once the checks and direct deposits are paid.

In addition, the monthly payment will be collected when it is determined that you are eligible if your application is approved after the mass distribution.

How much is the check?

There is talk of about $3,000.00, but it may be more. In fact, the estimated amount could be exactly $3284.00 USD.

Where are stimulus checks being given in the United States in 2023?

In the state of Alaska, sums of money have been sent from the region's Permanent Dividend Fund (PFD). That's how every year residents there are paid each year and are also offered certain benefits.

We are talking about benefits that the state confers on these residents, which come from oil revenues. So, Alaska will be receiving another round of payments, after stimulus checks of up to $3284.00 USD circulated in 2022.

