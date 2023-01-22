Accelerating the arrival of tax refunds

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGo57_0kNQTBsS00
Money devolutionPhoto byUSA DIARIO

More than a few U.S. residents are looking to receive a tax refund at the beginning of the year. Many are wondering where is my refund? Let us help you understand.

For this reason, and in order to avoid having to do paperwork at the deadlines, many of them begin to prepare their tax bills and tax returns.

Tax refunds usually take a long time, but luckily there are always options to speed up the process.

In this case, what can you do to get your refund faster?

The first thing is to file your tax return as soon as you can with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This is how you prevent your refund from falling into the hands of people trying to steal it.

On the other hand, it is not advisable to wait to file your tax return. Precisely for this reason, some unscrupulous people may offer a false tax return in your name.

It is important that you do not file your tax return on paper, because they usually take 6 to 8 weeks to process. The IRS advises you to use the electronic system, since you only have to wait three weeks for your refund to be issued. 

According to the IRS here you have two options: the Free File service and the Free File Fillable Forms service. The difference between the two is only in the maximum income a taxpayer can have.

Other options to speed up refunds

Another option that can speed up the arrival of your refund is to choose direct deposit instead of a paper check. By doing so, you are making it easier for the IRS to process the transfer to your bank account, which is done instantly.

Paper checks sent by mail, on the other hand, can get lost or have delivery problems. However, direct deposit of your tax returns can even be sent to three accounts.

Where is my refund?

You probably already know that you can track your e-file 24 hours after you file your return. However, tracking your refund won't make it arrive any faster, but at least you'll have an estimate of when it will arrive.

