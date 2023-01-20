In mid-January, the last California stimulus checks are expected to arrive

Stimulus checks are expected to arrive Photo by USA DIARIO

Several people are wondering if there will be a final round of payments for those who have not received their debit card. Following these concerns the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) stated that the mailing dates have not been finalized. In addition, it was noted that they are considering one last group of taxpayers to receive payment in mid-2023.

Payments were structured into two large groups of individuals with active debit card remittances. These groups were required to have taxpayers file their 2020 tax return on paper, or file and not receive refunds. They also had to receive a 2020 tax refund in a check by postal mail.

Recipients with a GSS l or ll check and first last name "W" through "Z" received their mailing from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10. While those who did not receive the same check and first surname from "A" to "K" received it from December 5 to 17.

Then it was the turn of those who did not receive their GSS and have last names from the letters "L" to "Z". This was followed by those who changed their bank account number or simply changed their bank. All this since they received their tax refund in direct deposit. These had to wait until December 19 and 31 to benefit, and punctually those who did not benefit with a GSS I or II check and first surname with the letters "L" to "Z", also received their remittance from December 17 to January 14, 2023.

So who is still to receive their stimulus check?

However, there is a group of people who are eligible to receive the stimulus check, but are not in any scheduled round. In this regard, FTB spokeswoman Catalina Martinez told Univision that the debit cards of these people should arrive starting in January.

"Possibly it (the debit card) will arrive next year starting in mid-January, that is when we are still anticipating that we will be making these payments," said Catalina Martínez, spokesperson for the FTB to Univision.

For this last group, the FTB had to conduct additional reviews of its members to verify the information in their data.

Before the end of January, thousands of California residents may finally receive their long-awaited checks.