More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.

According to this report, the Miami school district is dealing with a wave of more than 4,000 recently arrived Cuban children and other thousands of different nationalities from Latin America, which speaks clearly of the migratory crisis.

They explain that since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, more than 14 thousand children have enrolled in the city's schools and most of them are Cuban. They emphasize that the influx comes at a time when the schools report a shortage of teachers. Another concern is the language, since these children arrive at "intermediate and high school" ages and are not fluent in English.

The directors of Miami's educational centers are also concerned about how to deal with the traumatic situations that many of these children experienced in their journey to the United States. Especially because they are also short of counselors and assistance, and more financial help is needed from the Florida state government.

According to some commentators in social networks, "as it always happens, they will start inventing to continue exploiting the owners to pay for the education of an exodus propitiated by Biden".

The truth is that this is not something new. On several occasions Miami schools have had to deal with the arrival of thousands of children, especially Cubans and Haitians, who generally fill the classrooms of South Florida. Both countries have a very large presence in that city.

In 2020, the District issued a notice to schools to activate the necessary protocols against the pandemic virus to "accommodate and welcome students into the school system."

"This school district will continue its long history of opening our arms to welcome, embrace and educate all students," said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho at the time.