Winter storms in California: what measures have authorities taken?

Winter storms in California Photo by GettyImages

In response to the recent winter storms, President Joe Biden and Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency throughout California.

As a result, the territory has announced tax relief for those affected by the winter storms within its geography.

California residents and businesses that have been affected by severe winter storms are eligible for tax relief. Likewise, those who were also affected by floods and mudslides will be eligible.

The California Franchise Tax Board extended the filing and payment deadlines for California individuals and businesses until May 2023. All of this, to help alleviate some of the stress that many residents have endured during such a complex period.

The relief applies to deadlines between January 8 and May 15 of this year. This includes 2022 personal income tax returns due April 18.

Also taken are quarterly estimated tax payments generally due January 17 and April 18, 2023.

What will the tax relief be for Californians affected by the winter storms?

Affected taxpayers qualify for an extension until May 15 of this year. All for the purpose of filing individual and business tax returns, as well as making tax payments.

Which includes: individuals whose tax returns and payments are due April 18, 2023. It also includes quarterly estimated tax payments due on January 17 and April 18, 2023.

Finally, business entities whose tax returns and payments are due on March 15, 2023 are included.

However, the California Franchise Tax Board will suspend sending collection notices to affected taxpayers for 30 days. For this purpose, the start date was January 13, 2023.

In addition, those taxpayers affected by a presidentially declared disaster may claim a deduction for a disaster loss. In doing so, they must file an original or amended tax return for the 2022 tax year.