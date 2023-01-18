End of CP3 family parole for Cubans? U.S. Embassy in Havana informs on the topic

CP3 family parole for Cubans Photo by Directorio Cubano

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba continues to fail to meet the demand for information from Cuban visa applicants in its videos posted on Instagram. Recently, an official has addressed the issue of CP3 family parole.

Established in 2007 and suspended 10 years later, the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program (CFRP) allowed certain U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who received a letter of invitation to apply for parole for their family members in Cuba.

Once the Immigration Service (USCIS) approved parole for these family members, they could travel to the United States and after one year apply for residency.

Although USCIS has reestablished operations in Havana and is processing pending Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program cases, it cautions that no new letters of invitation are being issued. In fact, the consular section of the U.S. Embassy assures that it "does NOT have information nor can it answer questions about CFRP cases."

So what about pending CP3 cases in Cuba? In the new video from the U.S. Embassy in Havana on the status of CP3 family parole, an official reminds that "the program was suspended indefinitely in 2017," while assuring that "there may be other immigration alternatives."

Therefore, he recommends visiting the visit the USCIS website for more information.

NEW PAROLE FOR CUBANS: A NEW OPTION TO BRING FAMILY MEMBERS TO THE U.S.

Recently, an immigration attorney told the Miami press that the new parole is a more expeditious way to bring loved ones to the United States.

"People who have family petitions can apply for this type of process and their family members can come much faster," he told Alexis Boentes, a reporter for Telemundo 51.

The Citizenship and Immigration Services reports that a beneficiary who receives an authorization under the new parole to travel to the United States can avail himself of it even if he has "another immigration case pending" and later "adjust his status."

Likewise, Cubans who receive temporary permission to stay (or new parole) in the United States may apply to adjust their status to Legal Permanent Resident under the Adjustment Act, beginning in the year of entry.