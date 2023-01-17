Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?

Green Card Photo by USA Diario

The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country.

As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.

"Generally, lawful permanent resident status in the United States is automatically lost when you are out of the country for more than a year," a consular official specified from Instagram.

Likewise, he added that those who have remained out of the country for more than one year or beyond the validity period of their re-entry permit, "will need to apply for a new immigrant visa to be readmitted to the United States."

The information corresponds with what the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stipulates, which warns on its website:

"Permanent Residency or Green Card will be valid "for readmission to the United States after a trip abroad if not out for more than 1 year." In the event the resident's travel extends beyond 1 year, he or she will need to obtain a re-entry permit."

However, USCIS notes that it is possible to "excuse the delay if it was due to extraordinary circumstances beyond your control."

What is a Returning Resident Visa for the United States?

According to the U.S. Embassy, lawful permanent residents and Green Card holders who left the U.S. and, for reasons beyond their control, were unable to return within the allowed time frame, may apply for a returning resident visa through this page.

The petitioner must demonstrate "the impossibility of returning to the United States for reasons beyond his or her control and for which he or she is not responsible.