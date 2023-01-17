How to obtain a Real ID in the United States? Facilities it offers

Driver License Photo by USA Diario

The date for processing the Real ID has been extended, however, thousands of people have not yet started the process. California authorities, for example, recommend not to leave it until the last day of the established deadline.

For many, obtaining the Real ID is an "eternally" pending task because they do not dedicate time to process it. Now, after the latest deadline extension announcement, they are even more confident.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in December 2022 that the date for the Real ID to go into effect had been extended. The deadline is set for May 7, 2025. Now there is more time, it is true, but the California authorities invite those eligible to complete the procedures this year.

Why will it be mandatory to carry the Real ID?

The Real ID will be required to board flights within the United States and to enter some federal buildings such as courthouses or military bases. If you do not have a Real ID after the deadline, you will have to present a passport to fly within the country or another valid document.

The Real ID is federally recognized and easy to obtain. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is the office in charge of the process.

What are the steps to follow? Initially we suggest you gather the documents listed below. An original identification or a certified document: passport, birth certificate, green card or naturalization certificate.

If you changed your legal name, you must present the documentation that proves it. This can be a marriage certificate or adoption papers. You must also show two proofs of California residency. Finally, it is imperative that you present your social security number.

Once you have everything ready, you can start the online process to obtain the Real ID. The application will be completed as soon as you visit a California DMV office.