Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States

Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.

Miami ended 2022 with the highest inflation rate in the country. Local prices rose 9.9% in the Miami metropolitan area, according to the data. Miami surpassed Phoenix, which was leading that negative line item throughout 2022. 

U.S. headline inflation rose 6.5% over the previous 12 months, showing substantial improvement later in the year following a series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Nationally, inflation reached 9.1% in June 2022, a high not reached in 40 years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will not calculate inflation for nine other major metropolitan areas until next month, including the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, which is also home to hundreds of Cuban émigrés and where inflation was very close to Miami, with a rate of 9.6% through November. 

INFLATION IN THE UNITED STATES: MIAMI THE WORST OF THE AREAS 

Despite the improvement towards the end of the year in the U.S. economic situation, 2022 was marked by substantially higher prices, which caused many consumers and businesses to spend more money on their usual purchases. 

Americans complained that year about increases in "gasoline and a variety of grocery items, from soda and bread to canned vegetables," with some items going up by a third or more in price.

Overall, food prices on the grocery list are estimated to have risen at least 35% on average compared to where they were before the pandemic in 2019. 

