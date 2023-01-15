Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years

California Powerball Photo by USA Diario

The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.

In this other opportunity to request the award, the winner has a period of ten months. The first option had the disadvantage of including a 50% discount that would leave $997 million dollars.

With annual payments of $63 million over 30 years, the winner would get a sum in excess of the total of $1890 million. This amount equates to a 5.5% cut in the overall figure.

The organizers of the biggest prize in history have not communicated the presence of the player to seek his fortune. The winning ticket was purchased at Joe's Service Center gas station in the city of Altadena, which belongs to Los Angeles County.

The winning numbers

Last Monday, November 7, 2022 was the initial date set for the drawing. However, it was postponed to the morning of Tuesday, November 8 of the same year.

The delay was linked to delays in the arrival of information on ticket sales from one of the participating locations. The lottery has among its rules, to receive all the data of the sales made prior to the launching of the numbers.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball 10. This lottery is held in 45 states of the country, in addition to Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The fixed days of the week to participate in the drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The exact time to know the winning numbers is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.