U.S. locations that will be delivering checks by 2023

The end of 2022 is near and a positive element that characterizes it is the economic progress in the United States. After the Coronavirus, the country's financial situation was affected by inflation and a recession is expected to appear next year.

In the midst of these circumstances, several U.S. states are providing monetary support to their inhabitants so that they can face the high prices. At the beginning of October, California started to give residents a cash assistance of between $200.00 USD and $1050.00 USD.

This measure continues to be applied in November and the authorities are informing people through the mail that deposits will be made into bank accounts. In January of next year, it is estimated that the entire process of delivering the money will be completed.

Delaware has already authorized the stimulus checks, but the mailings have not yet begun. The Delaware Relief Rebate Plan explains that people are eligible to claim $300.00 USD until November 30.

Other states helping their residents

Hawaii taxpayers who file a tax return may collect $300.00 USD by the last day of the current year. Single taxpayers in Idaho are receiving $300.00 USD and married couples filing jointly receive $600.00 USD.

In that territory dollar transactions will be in effect for the remainder of this year and in January 2023. In Illinois, checks with values from $50.00 USD to $300.00 USD are being delivered since September 2022. They will continue to do so for months to come.

The Maine area is giving up to $850.00 USD to individuals and they do not specify when the financial maneuvers will end. There are other states that are also giving back to their residents, such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

