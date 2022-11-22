Not a U.S. resident and want to buy a home? Requirements

Buy a home - Requirements Photo by USA Diario

At the moment there are no laws or limitations that prohibit anyone from buying a home in the United States. Whether it is a home, a vacation home or an investment in this sector, you can do it.

Despite the level of interest and the enormous prices of some homes, the U.S. real estate market is growing. Anyone who has the financial ability to buy a home in the country can do so, even if they don't live there.

There are two ways to buy a property, either with cash or with a mortgage loan. If you do it with cash, the process is much easier to carry out. According to several experts, your ability to obtain a mortgage as a non-U.S. citizen depends on your residency status.

If you want to purchase a home in the United States, but it is not in your plans to move there at some point, your only option is to apply for a foreign national loan. They usually have a higher down payment, higher interest rates, and you have to have an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN).

Below, we give you a list of the requirements non-residents must have in order to buy a home on U.S. territory:

1- Apply for your ITIN.

It is the taxpayer identification number that allows you to file your taxes in the United States without being a resident. And that, when you become a homeowner there, you will have to file an annual tax return.

2- Check your credit rating.

This is important to take into account to make sure you get approved for a mortgage.

3- Get to know the property you want to buy.

Experts recommend that you ask local residents to get a clearer picture of the community you want to move to. The broader your perspective, the better.

4- Contact real estate experts.

Buying a property, especially in another country, can be complicated. Therefore, it is best to contact real estate experts, as they are familiar with the U.S. market and system.

