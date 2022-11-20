Walmart continues to close stores around the world

Walmart Pixabay

A large number of Walmart store closures have taken place around the world.

In the last 6 years the most important retail firm in the U.S. closed for good 160 establishments in different locations in the North American country itself.

During 2022, specifically, Walmart closed five stores located in Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut and Washington. Since the measure was implemented, a total of 27 different states of the American giant have been involved, affecting about 10 thousand employees of the multinational.

This massive closure has had a worldwide scope, for example, according to Action News 4, in the first fortnight of this month the definitive closure of the store located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, whose specific address is Waterworks Shopping Center, 877 Freeport Road, will take place.

Incidentally, Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie told Action News 4, "We are hopeful that store associates will want to continue their Walmart career by transferring to another store."

Walmart's recent explanation for these closures is that it has pulled back the curtain on 269 stores worldwide, 160 of which are located in the U.S., primarily in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas. The company has also made public that a good part of these stores that closed from 2006 to date belong to Walmart's Express.

The public words of the CEO of retail research firm Conlumino, Neil Saunders, have been as follows: "While the scope of the store closures, which represent less than one percent of Walmart's global store footprint, should not be overstated, they represent a shift in focus for the world's largest retailer."

