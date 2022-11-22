Millions of people cashed stimulus checks in the United States

Stimulus checks in the United States Photo by USA Diario

In the United States, the governments of Donald Trump and Joe Biden implemented stimulus checks to counteract the impact of the Coronavirus and then inflation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is the entity responsible for distributing the financial aid to American citizens.

The IRS communicated in the last month of 2021, that it had concluded the delivery of a third round of checks. More than 171 million checks were issued and a fund of more than $400 billion dollars was available.

Selected individuals who filed their 2021 tax returns were eligible to collect through the refund credit. Americans who are not required to file a tax return because they have discrete wages were also eligible to receive stimulus checks.

The requirements that were taken into account

The IRS provided the site for the public to claim the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Eligible parents with children under the age of 6 were able to claim up to $3600.00 USD per child. If families had children between the ages of 6 and 17, then the payment would be $3000.00 USD.

Different requirements were established to support lower income residents, according to their personal and family situation. It was stipulated, as a requirement, that these individuals had an annual salary of less than $75,000.00 USD. If those responsible for the household had an annual salary of less than $11,500.00 USD, they were also eligible.

Married couples with total annual salaries of $150000.00 USD had the option of accessing financial assistance. The decree dictated that $1400.00 USD be given to singles and $2800.00 USD to spouses.

Dependent members of a household had the opportunity to collect $1400.00 USD. The deadline to cash the stimulus check was last Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

